BRIEF-Centerra Gold hedges portion of 2017 copper production
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
Jan 6 Targa Resources Corp :
* Targa Resources Corp- on Dec 9 Targa Resources Partners,Targa Receivables, units entered 5th amendment to receivables purchase agreement-sec filing
* Targa Resources - amendment extends facility termination date to December 8, 2017 and increases purchase limit of facility to $275 million - sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2iPnmKj Further company coverage:
* Centerra Gold Inc says has no plans to hedge any of unstreamed gold production from mount milligan
* GARTNER - CO AND ITS UNITS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT AMONG GARTNER, OTHER LOAN PARTIES PARTY THERETO, LENDERS PARTY THERETO AND JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing