Jan 6 Invitae Corp :
* Invitae meets annual volume guidance, projects doubling of
volume in 2017, accelerates genome network by acquiring scalable
patient-centered data company
* Invitae Corp - based on preliminary Q4 financials we
expect to report positive gross margins in Q4 of 2016
* Invitae Corp - in Q4, company delivered approximately
20,000 billable tests, representing a 33 pct increase over Q3 of
2016
* Invitae Corp - entered into a partnership with biomarin to
connect patients to care
