Jan 6 J C Penney Company Inc :

* J.C.Penney reports holiday sales update

* Comparable store sales for combined nine-week November and December period resulted in a 0.8 percent decline over same period last year

* J.C.Penney Company Inc - company also reaffirmed its full-year EBITDA target of $1 billion for fiscal 2016

* "first three weeks of November proved to be challenging in stores, consistent with trends in broader retail industry"

* "business improved and overall comp sales for six-week period from thanksgiving week through end of december were positive"

* J.C. Penney Company Inc - weakness in women's apparel continued to impact holiday period performance