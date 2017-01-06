Jan 6 China Biologic :

* China Biologic to build new collection station and new branch collection facility in Shandong province

* Aggregate capital expenditures for facilities expected to be in range of RMB40 million-RMB50 million, or about $5.8 million- $7.2 million

* Once operational, company's new JU county collection station, is expected to increase total collection capacity by about 5 pct

* Expects to commence commercial operations of newly approved plasma collection station, branch collection facility by end 2017