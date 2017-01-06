Jan 6 China Biologic :
* China Biologic to build new collection station and new
branch collection facility in Shandong province
* Aggregate capital expenditures for facilities expected to
be in range of RMB40 million-RMB50 million, or about $5.8
million- $7.2 million
* Once operational, company's new JU county collection
station, is expected to increase total collection capacity by
about 5 pct
* Expects to commence commercial operations of newly
approved plasma collection station, branch collection facility
by end 2017
