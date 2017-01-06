Jan 6 Medical Transcription Billing Corp
* Medical Transcription Billing - On Jan 3, 2017, co, unit
entered into first amendment to assignment agreement dated Oct
3, 2016
* Pursuant to assignment agreement, MAC acquired senior
secured notes from prudential-SEC Filing
* Total purchase price for senior secured notes was $7mln
* Medical Transcription Billing- Pursuant to first amendment
to assignment agreement,parties agreed that remaining $5 million
to be payable in 2 installments
* Medical Transcription Billing - After amendment, first
installment of $3 million to be due Jan 23, 2017,second
installment of $2 million to be due May 15, 2017
