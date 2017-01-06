Jan 6 Addchance Holdings Ltd

* Company and first subscriber entered into first subscription agreement

* Addchance - gross proceeds of subscriptions are expected to be no less than approximately HK$200.0 million and no more than approximately HK$364.0 million

* Addchance Holdings - company has conditionally agreed to allot and issue no less than 2.50 billion first subscription shares

* Addchance Holdings - first subscriber is gold train investments limited, a company established in british virgin islands

* All net proceeds of subscriptions will be applied for repayment of liabilities and general working capital of group.