Jan 6 Nikkei:

* Lion Corp is expected to report a group operating profit of around 25 billion yen ($214 million) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016 - Nikkei

* Lion's sales likely grew 3 percent to slightly more than 390 billion yen in the year ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jcfVt7) Further company coverage: