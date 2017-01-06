BRIEF-Autobio Diagnostics sees FY2016 net profit to up by 20 pct to 35 pct
* Sees net profit for FY2016 to increase by 20 percent to 35 percent, or to be 334 million yuan to 375 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY2015 (278 million yuan)
Jan 6 (Reuters) -
* Theranos Inc to lay off 41% of workforce - Bloomberg
Source text - bloom.bg/2jclgki
* Biocon wins MYR 300 million contract for insulin from MOH, Malaysia
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs orders smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, aiming to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions. IMMIGRATION Trump is expected to sign executive orders starting on Wednesday that