Jan 6 Convergys Corp

* On Jan 4, 2017 co entered into amendment to co's existing receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing

* Convergys Corp - amendment is to extend termination date for purchasers' commitments under co's accounts receivable securitization facility

* Convergys Corp - amendment extends termination date to January 3, 2020 for Wells Fargo and January 3, 2018 for Gotham Group

* Convergys Corp - amendment is also to increase purchase limit under receivables purchase agreement to $225 million