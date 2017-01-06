Jan 6 Convergys Corp
* On Jan 4, 2017 co entered into amendment to co's existing
receivables purchase agreement - SEC filing
* Convergys Corp - amendment is to extend termination date
for purchasers' commitments under co's accounts receivable
securitization facility
* Convergys Corp - amendment extends termination date to
January 3, 2020 for Wells Fargo and January 3, 2018 for Gotham
Group
* Convergys Corp - amendment is also to increase purchase
limit under receivables purchase agreement to $225 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2hYJ8f7)
