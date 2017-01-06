BRIEF-Newtek Business Services announces public offering of common stock
* Newtek Business Services Corp announces public offering of common stock
Jan 6 Kimbell Royalty Partners LP
* Kimbell Royalty Partners LP files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Kimbell Royalty Partners says it has been approved to list its common units on nyse, subject to official notice of issuance, under the symbol "KRP"
* Kimbell Royalty Partners - Raymond James, RBC Capital Markets, Stifel are among underwriters to IPO
* Kimbell Royalty Partners - IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the registration fee Source text for Eikon:
* Newtek Business Services Corp announces public offering of common stock
* Patterson-UTI Energy Inc announces public offering of common stock
* Mercury Systems Inc - intends to offer, 5 million shares of its common stock pursuant to an underwritten public offering