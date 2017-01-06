BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 6 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Says working diligently to obtain data from its Phase 2 trial on etrasimod for ulcerative colitis by end of 2017
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says assessing potential changes to trial protocol that it believes would improve data readout and enhance overall efficiency of trial
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says potential changes to trial protocol to also lower costs
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says intends to explore development in additional indications including dermatological extra-intestinal manifestations in IBD
* Arena Pharmaceuticals says it is designing exploratory phase ii clinical trials for each of the additional indications
* Says intend to initiate the Phase II trials on additional indications during 2017
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.