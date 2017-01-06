Jan 6 Nikkei:

* Toho Co Ltd's group operating profit for the march-november period likely rose 24 pct on the year to around 40 billion yen ($343 million) - Nikkei

* Toho Co Ltd is very likely to surpass its fiscal-year operating profit projection of 47 billion yen - Nikkei

* Toho Co Ltd's sales apparently increased 3 percent on a year-on-year basis to about 180 billion yen for the March-November period - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2iYNcsm) Further company coverage: