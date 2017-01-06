Jan 6 Oji Holdings Corp :

* Oji Holdings will construct new Australian plant for food-grade cardboard boxes made from pulp, rather than recycled paper - Nikkei

* The Queensland facility is seen costing some 5 billion yen ($42.9 million), with full-scale operations starting this October- Nikkei

* Within three years, Oji Holdings intends to spend 10 billion yen in New Zealand and 15 billion yen in Brazil to upgrade aging facilities- Nikkei

* Equipment for Oji Holding's new plant will be added in stages, raising capacity to 3 million sq. Meters - 4 million sq. Meters a month as early as 2019 -Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2hZlI4m)