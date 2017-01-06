BRIEF-GIC AND PARAMOUNT FORM JOINT VENTURE AND ACQUIRE 60 WALL STREET
Jan 6 Neotract Inc
* Neotract Inc says it has raised $12.8 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Neotract Inc disclosed in Form D with U.S. SEC that total offering amount was for about $15 million Source text (bit.ly/2iQXKfT)
Jan 24 DexKo Global Inc, the world's largest manufacturer of recreational trailer components, is exploring a sale that could value the company at as much as $1.6 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (IFR) - Some investors started trying to shrink their exposure Monday to the single-family rental bond market in advance of the Blackstone Group's planed IPO of its home rental company.