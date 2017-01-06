Jan 6 FCA US LLC :

* Says recalling estimated 86,403 older-model SUVs and trucks in u.s., to replace certain driver- and passenger-side air bags

* Review of two ongoing campaigns revealed vehicles to be recalled are equipped with Takata-supplied air-bag inflators that have been linked to a defect

* The Takata-supplied air-bag inflators may, following long-term exposure to certain climatic conditions, deploy improperly in a crash

* Says FCA US unaware of any events - or related injuries, or accidents - involving the vehicles, or particular inflators therein

* Says replacement inflators for campaign sourced from alternate supplier, unlike other driver-side inflator recalls, represent permanent remedy to defect

* Says affected are certain 2009 Chrysler Aspen, Dodge Durango SUVs produced at former Chrysler LLC plant in Newark, certain 2010 Ram 3500 chassis cabs