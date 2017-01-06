BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 6 Chromadex Corp
* Chromadex - On December 29, 2016, co filed a complaint in United States court naming Elysium Health Inc as defendant - SEC filing
* Chromadex - alleges in complaint that Elysium breached supply agreement, dated June 26, 2014
* Chromadex - co alleges in complaint that Elysium breached supply agreement, dated February 3, 2014 by and between Chromadex and Elysium, as amended
* Chromadex - co alleges Elysium breached Feb 3, 2014 supply agreement by failing to make payments to co for Niagen purchases as per Niagen supply agreement
* Chromadex alleges in complaint that Elysium breached trademark license and royalty agreement, dated February 3, 2014 Source text: (bit.ly/2iZVD6I) Further company coverage:
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.