* Extreme Networks Inc - on Jan 5, 2017, co approved and on
January 6, 2017 began executing a plan to re-align company's
resources - SEC filing
* Extreme Networks Inc - company expects to incur charges in
range of $6 to $8 million in connection with plan
* Extreme Networks - plan is expected to reduce overall
costs of co and to accelerate achievement of co 10 pct operating
income margin target objectives - SEC filing
* Extreme Networks - potential savings expected to be
achieved will yield annualized savings of approximately $8
million upon completion of plan
