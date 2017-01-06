Jan 6 Functionx Inc

* Functionx - On Dec 30, 2016, borrowed additional $250,000 under line of credit from Sillerman Investment Company iv, LLC, affiliate of CEO

* Functionx - Principal amount outstanding under line of credit is $3.5 million , co is entitled to draw up to an additional $1.5 million under line of credit