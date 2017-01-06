BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 6 Functionx Inc
* Functionx - On Dec 30, 2016, borrowed additional $250,000 under line of credit from Sillerman Investment Company iv, LLC, affiliate of CEO
* Functionx - Principal amount outstanding under line of credit is $3.5 million , co is entitled to draw up to an additional $1.5 million under line of credit Source: (bit.ly/2iNnojn) Further company coverage:
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.