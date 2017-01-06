BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 6 Dean Foods Co
* Dean Foods Co - on January 4, 2017, co and subsidiary guarantors party thereto entered into amendment to credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.
* Dean Foods Co - amendment to credit agreement includes extension of the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to January 4, 2022 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2i1LNmg) Further company coverage:
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.