* Dean Foods Co - on January 4, 2017, co and subsidiary guarantors party thereto entered into amendment to credit agreement with Bank Of America, N.A.

* Dean Foods Co - amendment to credit agreement includes extension of the maturity date of the revolving credit facility to January 4, 2022 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2i1LNmg)