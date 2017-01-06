Jan 6 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - with filing of bankruptcy petitions, EXXI Ltd filed petition seeking order for liquidation of EXXI Ltd in supreme court of Bermuda

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - in light of plan and emergence of EXXI Ltd, Bermuda court will be requested to make winding up order formally placing EXXI Ltd in liquidation

* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - EXXI Ltd's liquidation is likely to be completed during first half of 2017, and EXXI Ltd will, at such conclusion, be dissolved