BRIEF-United Financial Bancorp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.29
* United Financial Bancorp Inc announces record earnings for fourth quarter, quarterly dividend and annual meeting date
Jan 6 Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - with filing of bankruptcy petitions, EXXI Ltd filed petition seeking order for liquidation of EXXI Ltd in supreme court of Bermuda
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - in light of plan and emergence of EXXI Ltd, Bermuda court will be requested to make winding up order formally placing EXXI Ltd in liquidation
* Energy XXI Gulf Coast - EXXI Ltd's liquidation is likely to be completed during first half of 2017, and EXXI Ltd will, at such conclusion, be dissolved Source text: (bit.ly/2iL75W5) Further company coverage:
* If merger agreement is terminated by either party, Genvec must pay Intrexon a termination fee equal to $550,000 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jbIZR1) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Bob Evans Farms Inc said it would sell its restaurants unit to private-equity firm Golden Gate Capital for $565 million including debt, to focus on its refrigerated food business.