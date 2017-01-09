UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Jan 9 Michael Hill International Ltd :
* Group achieved a total store sales increase of 5.7 pct for 6 months to 31 Dec 2016 and same store sales growth of 1.0%
* Michael Hill brand delivered total store sales growth of 4.6% and same store sales growth of 1.0% for 6 months
* Emma & Roe brand achieved total store sales growth of 71.9% and same store sales growth of 1.1% for 6 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources