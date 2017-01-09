Jan 9 Michael Hill International Ltd :

* Group achieved a total store sales increase of 5.7 pct for 6 months to 31 Dec 2016 and same store sales growth of 1.0%

* Michael Hill brand delivered total store sales growth of 4.6% and same store sales growth of 1.0% for 6 months

* Emma & Roe brand achieved total store sales growth of 71.9% and same store sales growth of 1.1% for 6 months