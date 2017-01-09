Jan 8 Ipsen Sa

* Ipsen to acquire Oncology Assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global oncology assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, including its product ONIVYDE

* Co to pay $575 million cash at closing plus upto $450 million upon approval of potential additional indications for ONIVYDE in the U.S.

* Deal should be dilutive in 2017 and accretive from 2018 onwards both in operating margin and EPS

* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit