EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 8 Ipsen Sa
* Ipsen to acquire Oncology Assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
* Entered into a definitive agreement to acquire global oncology assets from Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, including its product ONIVYDE
* Co to pay $575 million cash at closing plus upto $450 million upon approval of potential additional indications for ONIVYDE in the U.S.
* Deal should be dilutive in 2017 and accretive from 2018 onwards both in operating margin and EPS
* Transaction will be fully financed by Ipsen's existing cash and lines of credit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.