Jan 9 Soitec Sa :

* Launch of reverse stock split of Soitec shares

* Reverse stock split involving exchange of 20 old shares with par value of 0.10 euros for 1 new share with par value of 2.00 euros ($2.10)

* Start date of reverse stock split operation: 9 January 2017

* Reverse stock split (delisting of old shares and listing of new shares) due to take effect on 8 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)