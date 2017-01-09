Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Jan 9 Soitec Sa :
* Launch of reverse stock split of Soitec shares
* Reverse stock split involving exchange of 20 old shares with par value of 0.10 euros for 1 new share with par value of 2.00 euros ($2.10)
* Start date of reverse stock split operation: 9 January 2017
* Reverse stock split (delisting of old shares and listing of new shares) due to take effect on 8 February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9502 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)