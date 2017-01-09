Jan 9 Tikehau Capital/Salvepar :
* Public tender offer of Tikehau Capital on Salvepar as a
result of which Tikehau Capital will become a listed asset
management and investment company
* Consolidation of all businesses of Tikehau group under
Tikehau Capital
* Transaction represents an important step in the
transformation project that will enable Tikehau Capital to
become a listed investment and asset management company with 1.5
billion euros ($1.58 billion) of shareholders'equity and 9.6
billion euros of assets under management.
* 2.6333 Tikehau Capital shares to be issued for 1 Salvepar
share, and 1 Tikehau Capital ORNANE to be issued for 1 Salvepar
ORNANE.
($1 = 0.9493 euros)
