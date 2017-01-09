Jan 9 Kitex Garments Ltd

* Says approved further investment upto $ 1,000,000 in the capital of Kitex USA Llc during the 4TH quarter of 2016-17

* Approved availing an additional term loan of INR 170 mln under A-TUFS with a tenure of 5 years