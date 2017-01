Jan 9 AB Science Sa :

* In pivotal phase 3 study masitinib administered at 6 mg/kg/day was significantly superior to placebo

* 4r75 pct response was 18.7 pct for masitinib treatment-arm versus 7.4 pct for placebo treatment-arm

* Subgroup analysis in patients with kit asp816val (d816v) mutation (90 pct of population) also showed a significant response in favour of masitinib Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)