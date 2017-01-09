Jan 9 Nordnet Ab :
* NNB Intressenter increases consideration in offer from SEK
37 to SEK 38 in cash for each share in Nordnet
* Says consideration of SEK 38 for each share in Nordnet is
final and no further increase of consideration in offer will
take place.
* On 25 Oct. 2016, the Öhman Group and Nordic Capital Fund
VIII through NNB Intressenter AB ("NNB Intressenter"), announced
an offer to the shareholders
of Nordnet to acquire all shares in Nordnet
* NNB Intressenter does not currently own any shares in
Nordnet. The Öhman Group, the main owner of Nordnet since the
company was founded, and Nordic Capital own and control in
aggregate approx. 72.3 per cent of all shares in Nordnet (these
shares were owned and controlled prior to the start of the
acceptance period).
