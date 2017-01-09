US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 on revived Trump rally, earnings
* Indexes up: Dow 0.79 pct, S&P 0.77 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
Jan 9 Amgen Inc
* Amgen and Immatics enter strategic collaboration to develop novel bispecific cancer immunotherapies
* Amgen -Immatics will receive upfront fee of $30 million, is eligible to receive over $500 million in development,regulatory and commercial milestone payments
* Amgen -research collaboration,exclusive license agreement to develop next-generation,T-cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan, Rodrigo Campos and Chuck Mikolajczak
