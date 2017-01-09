U.S. business borrowing for equipment falls 3 pct in Dec - ELFA
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Jan 9 Universe International Financial Holdings Ltd :
* Recorded a fair value gain of approximately HK$18.2 million for six months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
NEW YORK, Jan 25 George Orwell's "1984" novel about a dystopian future under an authoritarian regime is back as a bestseller and being reprinted decades after it was written as readers grapple with Donald Trump administration's defense of "alternative facts."