Source text :Axis Bank, India's third largest private sector
bank, has tied up with Distributed Financial Technology company
Ripple to offer cross-border payments solution through
technology innovation. Ripple is a financial settlements
solution (based on Blockchain technology)that reduces the time
and cost of transactions significantly. Axis is the first bank
in India to partner with Ripple.
