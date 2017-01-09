BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Inogen Inc :
* Inogen Inc - announced estimated impact of 21(st)century cures act to its 2016 financial results
* Inogen Inc - impact of 21st century cures act expected to be positive for 2016 results
* Inogen Inc - estimates 21st century cures act will lead to increased rental revenue of up to $2.0 million in Q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 25 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
* Won't take part in U.S. Air Force's T-X tender with Raytheon