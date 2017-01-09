Jan 9 Inogen Inc :

* Inogen Inc - announced estimated impact of 21(st)century cures act to its 2016 financial results

* Inogen Inc - impact of 21st century cures act expected to be positive for 2016 results

* Inogen Inc - estimates 21st century cures act will lead to increased rental revenue of up to $2.0 million in Q4