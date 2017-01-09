Jan 9 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexion submits U.S. and EU applications seeking approval of Soliris (eculizumab) as a treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Both U.S. and EU submissions are supported by comprehensive data from phase 3 regain study