BRIEF-Cigna, HeartWell collaborate to improve quality and cost for treatment of coronary artery disease
* Cigna - HeartWell LLP have launched program to improve quality and cost of care for people diagnosed with chronic coronary artery disease
Jan 9 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexion submits U.S. and EU applications seeking approval of Soliris (eculizumab) as a treatment for patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG)
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc - Both U.S. and EU submissions are supported by comprehensive data from phase 3 regain study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
