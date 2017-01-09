Jan 9 Cardtronics Plc

* Cardtronics plc - on january 3, 2017 co entered into a fourth amendment to amended and restated credit agreement, dated april 24, 2014 - sec filing

* Cardtronics - pursuant to credit agreement amendment,total commitments of lenders under revolving credit facility increased from $375 million to $600 million