Jan 9 Tribune Media Co

* Exploring possible maturity extension amendment for all, or a portion, of company' outstanding $2,349 million of term loan indebtedness

* Exploring possible maturity extension amendment for all, or a portion, of $300 million revolving credit facility

* Exploring possible increase in aggregate principal amount of company's revolving credit facility

* Exploring maturity extension amendment, revolving credit facility increase in connection with ongoing evaluation of capital structure