Jan 9 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta - in certain-1 study, 99 percent genotype 1 chronic hepatitis-C infected Japanese patients without cirrhosis got svr 12 with 8 weeks of G/P treatment

* One patient who did not reach SVR12IN this intent to treat population was lost to follow-up

* Primary endpoint of study was met, as 8 weeks of G/P was shown to be non-inferior to 12 weeks of OBV/PTV/R