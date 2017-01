Jan 9 Keppel Reit Management Limited :

* Jesline goh will be appointed as chief executive officer-designate of manager

* Goh will succeed ms ng hsueh ling as chief executive officer on 1 february 2017,

* ng will relinquish her role as ceo and executive director of manager with effect from 1 february 2017