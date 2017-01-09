EU mergers and takeovers (Jan 25)
The following are mergers under review by the European Commission:
Jan 9 Surgical Care Affiliates Inc :
* Surgical Care Affiliates (sca), optumcare to combine
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - deal for $57.00 per share.
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - acquisition to be funded between 51 percent and 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group common stock
* Surgical Care - deal expected to be neutral to unitedhealth group's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2017 and modestly accretive in 2018
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - deal expected to be modestly accretive in 2018
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - some portion of acquisition to be funded in cash
* Surgical Care Affiliates Inc - agreement with optumcare calls for acquisition of sca's outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alere inc - "We remain highly confident that merger will close according to terms of agreement" with Abbott Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, Jan 25 European Union antitrust regulators cleared Abbott Laboratories' proposed $5.8 billion acquisition of diagnostic test maker Alere on Wednesday, subject to the divestment of some of Alere's operations.