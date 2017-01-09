Jan 9 Immunomedics Inc

* Immunomedics announces reconstituted board of directors and leadership succession plan

* Immunomedics Inc - Announces chairman and CEO succession plans

* Immunomedics Inc - Effective June 30, 2017, Jason Aryeh will assume role of chairman of Immunomedics board.

* Immunomedics Inc - David M. Goldenberg, current chairman, will transition his role, effective June 30, 2017

* Immunomedics Inc - Board will immediately initiate a search for a new CEO