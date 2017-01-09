US STOCKS-Dow hits 20,000 as earnings, Trump rekindle rally
* Indexes up: Dow 0.74 pct, S&P 0.66 pct, Nasdaq 0.78 pct (Updates to early afternoon, adds details, updates prices)
Jan 9 Mueller Water Products Inc
* Mueller water products announces sale of anvil international
* Mueller water products inc - has authorized total share repurchases of up to $250 million which incorporates current authorization.
* Mueller water products inc - deal for $315 million
* Mueller water products inc - board of directors has increased company's quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.04 per share
* Mueller water products inc - named j. Scott hall president and chief executive officer
* Mueller water products inc - hyland will continue with company as executive chairman.
* Mueller water products inc - new ceo j. Scott hall was formerly president and ceo of textron inc.'s industrial segment
* Mueller water products inc - sold its anvil international division to one equity partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Target Corp said it would introduce a policy aimed at removing many harmful chemicals used in its personal care, beauty and textiles products, and the retailer would ensure suppliers disclose ingredients in all products it sells by 2020.
Jan 25 Lloyds Bank appointed Kristan Gochee as head of financial markets and Wesley Fallan as head of capital markets, both to its North America business.