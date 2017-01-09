Jan 9 Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd

* Chanjet information - Zeng Zhiyong, an executive director and chief executive officer, shall be re-designated and appointed as vice chairman of board

* Zeng will resign as chief executive officer from 9 January 2017, will continue to act as executive director

* Chanjet Information Technology Co Ltd - Board appointed Yang Yuchun on 9 January 2017 as chief executive officer