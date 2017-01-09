Jan 9 Southcross Energy Partners Lp :

* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - Co, Southcross Holdings announced consolidation of roles of chairman, ceo of their respective general partners

* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - Bruce Williamson has been named president and chief executive officer replacing John Bonn

* Southcross Energy Partners Lp - Williamson also replacing David Biegler who is stepping down as chairman