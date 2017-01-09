BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :
* Company expects full-year 2017 net operating cash flow of between $175 million to $200 million
* Expects full-year 2017 total net cash spend of between $200 million and $225 million - SEC filing
* Aadditional data from POMPE phase 1/2 clinical study and top-line data from phase 3 epidermolysis bullosa study expected in 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2iauJuH) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: