Jan 9 Urban Outfitters Inc
* Urban outfitters inc - total company net sales for two
months ended December 31, 2016, increased by 3% over same period
last year
* Urban outfitters inc - holiday comparable retail segment
net sales, which include our comparable direct-to-consumer
channel, increased 1.5%
* Urban outfitters inc - "expects total company gross
margins to deleverage more than previously expected"
* Urban outfitters-wholesale segment net sales for 2 months
ended dec 31 decreased by 4% as prior year period benefitted
from late shipments of q3 bookings
* Urban outfitters - sees total co gross margins to
deleverage more than expected driven by larger than anticipated
shift in product mix, demand by channel
* Urban outfitters-holiday comparable retail segment net
sales increased 3.6% at urban outfitters, 2.9% at free people,
decreased 1.0% at anthropologie
