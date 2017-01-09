BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 Engility Holdings Inc :
* Co, Research Triangle Institute completed sale of co's International Resources Group to RTI for purchase price of $24 million in cash
* Received proceeds from sale, in Q1 2017, which it intends to use to pay down existing debt in 2017
* In connection with deal, expects to record non-cash impairment charge for three months ended Dec 31, 2016 of $20 -$30 million pre-tax Source text - (bit.ly/2i9dLJC) Further company coverage:
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: