Jan 9 Kingmaker Footwear Holdings Ltd -

* Novel Alliance (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into joint venture agreement with jv partner

* Jv company is to be established with a registered capital of us$28.1 million

* Application made by company for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 10 jan 2017