Jan 9 Healthsouth Corp :

* Expects to report Home Health and Hospice segment volumes for Q4 2016 to be in line with its expectations

* Sees 2017 net operating revenues of $3,850 million to $3,950 million

* Sees 2017 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to healthsouth of $2.61 to $2.73

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73, revenue view $3.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue $3.65 billion-$3.7 billion; sees 2016 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $2.54-$2.60

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.55, revenue view $3.70 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S