Jan 9 Auryn Resources Inc

* Auryn announces strategic investment by Goldcorp Inc

* Goldcorp will purchase directly and indirectly in two tranches 9.5 million common shares of Auryn for C$3.67 per share

* after giving effect to placement, Goldcorp will own 12.5% of Auryn's outstanding common shares.