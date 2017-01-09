BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 Asta Funding Inc -
* Asta Funding Inc- Has reached an agreement with Mangrove Partners and its affiliates
* Asta Funding Inc- Pursuant to agreement, co will commence issuer tender offer to all shareholders to repurchase 5.3 million shares at $10.35 per share
* Asta Funding Inc - Will commence an issuer tender offer to all shareholders to repurchase 5.3 million shares at $10.35 per share
* Asta Funding - Reached agreement with mangrove partners,its affiliates, who together beneficially own approximately 33% of Asta's outstanding shares
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei