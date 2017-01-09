Jan 9 Asta Funding Inc -

* Asta Funding Inc- Has reached an agreement with Mangrove Partners and its affiliates

* Asta Funding - Reached agreement with mangrove partners,its affiliates, who together beneficially own approximately 33% of Asta's outstanding shares