BRIEF-ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30
* ELMIRA SAVINGS BANK SAYS NET INTEREST MARGIN FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 WAS 3.23% COMPARED TO 3.19% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015
Jan 9 Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Cumberland pharmaceuticals and Clinigen enter exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement for Totect
* Preparations are now underway for U.S. launch of Totect later this year
* Under terms Cumberland granted an exclusive U.S. license,will manage marketing, promotion, distribution of Totect in U.S.
* Clinigen SP to continue to commercialize Dexrazoxane products, Savene, Cardioxane, in Europe, other territories outside U.S.
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
* Sumitomo Chemical to buy out its joint venture with America's Trinseo for tens of millions of dollars - Nikkei