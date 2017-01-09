Jan 9 Flipkart:

* Indian ecommerce company Flipkart says Kalyan Krishnamurthy to be new CEO of Flipkart

* Ananth Narayanan to continue as CEO of Myntra-Jabong and Sameer Nigam as CEO of PhonePe

* Sachin Bansal will continue to be Executive Chairman

* Flipkart Group is in process of hiring a group CFO and General Counsel and both of them will also report to Binny Bansal

* Nitin Seth, presently the Chief Administrative Officer, will be the COO for flipkart